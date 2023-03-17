Man behind a string of housebreakings sentenced to 22 years in prison

Londiwe Xulu

A man was on Thursday sentenced to 22 years’ imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg regional court in connection with housebreakings and theft.

Nhlanhla “Vee” Dladla (28) was convicted on seven counts of housebreaking and being in possession of a firearm without a licence by magistrate Sibusiso Mnogmezulu.

Dladla notorious for housebreakings and house robberies

The investigating officer, Sergeant Msizi Mkhize from Mountain Rise SAPS, said Dladla was notorious for housebreakings and house robberies in the Allandale area. The housebreakings and robberies happened between February 2021 and January 2022.

ALSO READ | Murdered taxi driver’s family inconsolable

Mkhize said Dladla was arrested for being in possession of a firearm in January 2021, but due to a backlog in obtaining ballistics, he was released from police custody.

This firearm belonged to a police officer from Mountain Rise that he had allegedly stolen during a house robbery, and we were glad it was recovered. After his release, he then went on a spree committing a string of housebreakings and house robberies. READ MORE Over 100 former Msunduzi employees haven’t been paid their pension amount

Dladla’s housebreaking sprees

According to the charge sheet, Dladla was arrested in January last year for breaking into a house in Allandale where he stole two cellphones. He broke into the house by climbing through an open bedroom window.

He took a cellphone from the bed and proceeded to the kitchen armed with a knife where he found a woman on her cellphone.

Dladla pleaded guilty to all the charges and in his plea he told the court that he grabbed the cellphone from the woman and asked her not to scream while holding the knife in his hand. He then fled the scene and was later arrested.

ALSO READ | Bus driver dies after suffering cardiac arrest

Mkhize said during his investigation he was able to link Dladla to other cases of housebreakings and robberies that he had previously committed. All the cases were combined into one docket.

According to the court papers, on January 3, last year Dladla broke into a house in Brixham Road through an unlocked kitchen door and stole two rings and a pair of sunglasses.

Six days later he returned to the same house and broke a padlock on a shed that was at the back of the house and stole two large vases.

When police were investigating the matter, they also found out that in February 2021, Dladla was arrested by security officers after he broke into a house in Paradise Drive through the roof.

The security alarm went off when he entered the ceiling and he was caught when he climbed out. In that matter he was released due to insufficient evidence at the time.

The prosecutor, Renee Padayachee, argued in aggravation of sentencing that Dladla should be handed stiff sentences.

ALSO READ | Help us fight crime — Mariannhill SAPS commander

She said people are supposed to feel safe in their homes, but the accused violated this sanctity.

Every person has a right to freedom and security especially in their own homes.