Man believed to be a Durban Metro cop gunned down

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A man believed to be a Durban Metro Police officer has been shot dead in Durban on Thursday morning.

According to ALS Paramedics Medical Services, the shooting incident took place on the M7 Durban bound at Hans Detman offramp, and events leading up to the incident were unknown.

“One person believed to be a Metro Police member sustained fatal gunshot wounds.”

“Unfortunately, there was nothing more that ALS Advanced Life Support paramedics could do and he was declared deceased on the scene,” said ALS spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

Jamieson said the road was cordoned off for the morning to allow for investigations.

More updates will follow on this incident.

In a separate incident, one person was killed and another was left in a critical condition in an accident on the N2 South bound near Westwood Mall just before 6am on Thursday morning.

ALS said when they arrived on the scene, they found total carnage after a light motor vehicle had collided into the rear of a truck on the highway.

“One person, a male, believed to be in his 50s, sustained fatal injuries and unfortunately there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

“Another person, a female believed to be in her 50s was found in a critical condition and was stabilised on the scene before being rushed through to a nearby hospital. A third person sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital,” said Jamieson.