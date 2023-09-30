Man believed to be ‘Scottsville Shooter’ shot dead

By Witness Reporter

The rampant crime spree of a man believed to be the Scottsville Shooter has possibly ended.

The man suspected to have been involved in numerous robberies was killed last night while he was fleeing and he attempted to after he aimed a firearm at Mi7 officers.

According to an Mi7 statement, their Strategic Threat Response Unit (STRU) received an unexpected lead, a detailed description of the man believed to be the Scottsville Shooter and his current location.

All Mi7 STRU teams were activated and a widespread search ensued along with their counterparts from another security team. It wasn’t long before the silhouette of a man resembling the description of the suspect emerged on Jesmond Road. As teams approached, the suspect fled.

“This resulted in a foot chase. The suspect turned and pointed his firearm at team members and aimed in their direction as the teams pursued. However, he was shot and injured by an Mi7 officer.

“The suspect then attempted to scale the perimeter of an adjacent wall, falling over into the property. The suspect was then declared dead on scene.”

The statement added that in the man’s possession, teams found a firearm, a knife, and a backpack with a change of clothes.

“Police arrived at the scene shortly after, and the matter was handed over for further investigations,” read the statement.

The investigations will confirm if the suspect is linked to the string of robberies and shootings, over the year in the Scottsville and Pelham areas.