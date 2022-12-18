Man bleeds to death outside home

Witness Reporter

A body of a man was discovered after he bled to death outside his home in Oakford, northern KZN, in the early hours of Sunday.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they received a call for assistance at approximately 00:33 am after the deceased’s relative made the discovery.

“Rusa medics were dispatched to the property and on arrival discovered the male lying in a pool of blood in the yard. Upon examination, he was found to have sustained a deep laceration to his left wrist.

“According to his relative, the deceased was consuming alcohol at a party in the area when he decided to return home. Upon inspection of the property, a window at the rear of the house was broken and a pool of blood was located on the floor. Blood was also detected on the door and external walls of the house,” said Rusa’s Prem Balram.

According to Rusa, the deceased broke the window, which lacerated his wrist, resulting in him bleeding to death.