By Nosipho Gumede
22 Apr 2023
Man critically injured after fall at Howick Falls

The man sustained multiple injuries and required urgent advanced life support treatment.

Elderly man critical
Elderly man critical after fall at Howick falls. Photo: Midlands EMS.

An elderly man was left in a critical condition after falling at the viewing point at Howick Falls on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson of  Midlands EMS, Roland Robertson, the man sustained multiple injuries and required urgent advanced life support treatment.

The man was stabilised on scene before being transported to a nearby private hospital for further care.

He added that the exact cause of the accident is under investigation by local authorities.

