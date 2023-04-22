Man critically injured after fall at Howick Falls

By Nosipho Gumede

An elderly man was left in a critical condition after falling at the viewing point at Howick Falls on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson of Midlands EMS, Roland Robertson, the man sustained multiple injuries and required urgent advanced life support treatment.

The man was stabilised on scene before being transported to a nearby private hospital for further care.

He added that the exact cause of the accident is under investigation by local authorities.