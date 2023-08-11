Man dies in Pietermaritzburg house fire

By Shorné Bennie

A Bombay Heights resident is devastated over the death of her youngest brother, who died in a fire in the early hours of Sunday.

Pamela Devan said she was woken up just after 2 am by her son, who saw flames outside their cottage.

The flames were coming from the wendy house next to her cottage, where her brother, Malcolm Craig Devan (54) lived.

My brother was still awake when we went to bed. For the first time I fell into a deep sleep and only woke up to my son shouting for me. I just saw the flames coming from the other side of the cottage, near my window. Devan said they got out of the cottage immediately and tried to put the fire out.

“I jumped out of bed and I quickly removed the gas heater from my room. As soon as we got out of the cottage, the windows started [shattering] and the flames came in. My son started calling the rest of our family from the other house to wake up.

“We all tried filling buckets with water to try and put the fire out but it was not helping. The flames were as high as the telephone cables that are above the houses. My other brother then used a hose pipe and was able to extinguish the fire,” said Devan.

Devan was overcome with emotion when she described what her family saw when her brother’s body was found.

She said that they were looking for Malcolm but only found his remains when the fire was extinguished.

My family is traumatised as my brother’s body was reduced to ashes. From the forensic reports, we know that he died from the fumes before he was burnt. The Fire Department told us that the cause of the fire was the heater that was left on while he slept. [It hurts us] to know that he died like this and we couldn’t do anything.

Devan said her brother was loved by the community.

“Malcolm was a kind, caring and compassionate person. At a point, I was a second mother to him. We are going to miss him very much,” said Devan.