Man dismembered after being hit by car in Durban

Witness Reporter

An unidentified man has been killed after he was run over by a bakkie on the M25 between KwaMashu and Avoca Hills on Tuesday.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), they received several calls from motorists who noticed a dismembered limb lying on the road.

Reaction unit officers discovered a human leg on the side of the road. The body of an unidentified man was located across two lanes and the centre median a short distance away.

“A Ford Ranger bakkie was stationary several metres from the scene,” read the statement.

They added that the driver of the bakkie said the man suddenly stepped into traffic when he was run over.

RUSA said SAPS who were on scene would investigate the matter further.