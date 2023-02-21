Man drowns at Umhlanga beach

Witness Reporter

Search and rescue operations are expected to resume on Tuesday morning after a 29-year-old man drowned at a beach in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Monday.

Prem Balram, Reaction Unit South Africa’s (Rusa) spokesperson, said they were called out to the scene just before 10 pm.

“On arrival, reaction officers met with the family and friends of the man. They explained that he was swimming with his younger brother and friends after the lifeguards booked off duty,” Balram.

He said the Phoenix resident experienced difficulty and he was swept underwater.

The drowning incident happened around 7.30 pm.

Balram said the Rusa R44 helicopter will lift off on Tuesday morning to conduct a search for the man’s body.