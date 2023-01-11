Man drowns in murky Alex pool in Pietermaritzburg

Chris Ndaliso

An Oribi man, who headed for a public swimming pool to cool off from the sweltering heat on Tuesday, drowned in the murky waters of the Alexandra swimming pool.

By late Tuesday the identity of the man was not known.

The Witness was initially denied access to the facility at just after noon on Tuesday, with a municipal employee at the ticket office denying the photographer access or permission to take photographs.

When The Witness returned to the facility during the lunch hour, the body of the man was still lying covered with silver foil in the scorching sun while an officer, wearing a Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru)-branded T-shirt and cap, was seen interviewing two men who said they were with the man who died.

ALSO READ | Missing child’s body found floating in neighbour’s pool

On the far side of the pool a man, who admitted to being a lifeguard at the pool, said he was not at his post when the incident happened.

The officer, who was interviewing the two men who were with the dead man, wanted to know if they had had alcohol to drink when they got to the pool or before their arrival.

The men admitted that there was alcohol in the car but the plan was to drink once they were done swimming.

“We can’t speak for him. We don’t know if he was drunk or not,” said one of the two men.

The lifeguard, who declined to identify himself, referred the reporter to the municipality.

I just stepped out to place an order for my chemicals [for the pool] and on my return I found this. Incidents like this are heartbreaking because they touch both the bathers and the lifeguards.

“Anything that goes wrong, the lifeguard must account for, but unfortunately, I was not around when this happened. If only people would listen when instructions are given on the dos and don’ts when you are in a swimming pool,” said the guard.

Asked if any of the visitors for the day had been seen consuming liquor, he said people were enjoying themselves but his attention was not on particular individuals.

“Alcohol is always an issue whenever it is involved. I can’t talk about the state of the victim as I have already said that I was not present when this happened.

“But it is a fact that when lifeguards give instructions to people, especially those who drink alcohol, we find ourselves at the receiving end because, once under the influence, people become unruly, and that’s when the problem starts,” he said.

ALSO READ | eThekwini Municipality debunks fake drowning reports

Another employee, who works at the reception area of the swimming pool, had her hands full trying to stop people from accessing the facility, while other employees were battling to clear the place of those who were already inside.

The employee said a ritual was needed to cleanse the pool.

“I can’t remember a year that has had no drowning in this pool. A ritual is needed to cleanse this place otherwise we will continue to have dead people instead of happy people who are supposed to be enjoying themselves.

“Traditionally, when a person dies away from home, the family performs a ritual to fetch the deceased spirit and take it home. I don’t remember seeing a family coming to fetch the spirit of their loved ones and that really needs to be taken into consideration. There was a drowning last year and one wonders if this will ever stop if the right thing is not done,” said the employee.

There have been other instances of drowning in the pool’s murky waters before.

In December 2021, a man drowned in the pool on a Sunday morning. In 2017, the Concerned Swimming Fraternity had raised the issue of lack of an adequate number of lifeguards allocated to the pool.

ALSO READ | Province responds to mass drowning tragedy

This after a drowning in January of that year. Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the city was “saddened” at the news of the “tragic incident”. “The full details of the incident are still unclear at this point. The city manager [Lulamile Mapholoba] has expressed shock at the traumatic incident and has called for an urgent investigation into the incident.

“The lifeguard on duty reported that upon realising that the man was experiencing difficulty, he immediately removed the man from the pool and tried to resuscitate him while waiting for emergency services and the police to arrive as they had been contacted. All rescue efforts executed by the lifeguard and the emergency response team were unsuccessful and the man tragically lost his life.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the deceased. We are calling upon people to be safe and follow safety advice at all times when visiting the swimming pools

She did not respond to specific questions about the state of the pool and the murky water and as to whether the pool was in a good state to be opened to the public. Meanwhile, chairperson of the Umgungundlovu District Aquatics, Willy Williams said the water quality at the Olympic pool, where he is a swimming coach, is not good.

He said they were told that chemicals were still in stores. “I can’t comment about the water quality of the Alexandra pool because I only heard about the incident. If the water is not clear then one cannot see the bottom of the deep end.”