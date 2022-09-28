Man fires blanks at Pietermaritzburg school

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

A man believed to be disturbed was arrested after he went into the Alston Primary School, in Pietermaritzburg, and fired blanks.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. It is alleged that the man stabbed a school security guard before disarming his gas firearm.

According to sources, the man also stabbed about three people.

Several videos showing the incident went around on social media. In one of them, pupils can be heard screaming and crying as gunshot sounds rang out.

It is alleged that pupils were still inside and around the school as they were still waiting for transport.

Police and different private security companies were called to the scene where they arrested the man.