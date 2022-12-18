Man found dead in Canelands, KZN

Witness Reporter

A 32-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting incident at the Canelands informal settlement, northern KZN on Saturday evening.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they arrived on scene shortly after 7 pm and discovered a large crowd gathered around the body of a man, who was bleeding excessively from his injuries.

“Medics examined the individual and confirmed that he showed no signs of life. He sustained five gunshot wounds.

“According to a witness, the deceased rented out rooms in the area. He was seen speaking to a man when the two began arguing. The suspect then produced a firearm and shot the victim multiple times.

“The perpetrators then robbed him of his cash and fled on foot in an unknown direction,” said Rusa’s Prem Balram.

The motive for the murder is still unknown.