Man found dead in Durban

By Witness Reporter

The body of an unidentified man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body on Tuesday morning, in Buffelsdraai, Durban.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, they were contacted by a member of the public who reported the discovery, at approximately 8:37 am.

Reaction officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival met with members of the Verulam SAPS. Rusa paramedics examined the body of a man lying across the backseat of a car.

ALSO READ | Deadly shooting in Edendale

“He was found to have sustained two gunshot wounds to his head and one to his back. A vehicle registration check confirmed that the car belonged to an individual from Umbilo in Durban. The motive for the [murder] has not been established,” said Balram.

This is the second murder to take place in this area in the past week.

According to Balram, they were called out to this vicinity last Wednesday.

Reaction officers were called out to the same area after the body of a man with a single gunshot wound to his back was discovered next to a river,” he said.

Balram added that both of the crime scenes were 200 metres apart.