Man found with drugs and jewellery in court facing multiple charges

By Shorné Bennie

A 36-year-old man found in possession of drugs and jewellery appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court recently.

He was arrested after he was found in possession of drugs, jewellery and ammunition near a garage in Edendale on Thursday night.

ALSO READ | Two busted for dealing drugs inside a rehab centre

The jewellery is believed to have been stolen from a prior robbery at the Pavillion Shopping Centre.

According to an SAPS success report, police followed a tip-off about a man suspected of being a drug dealer.

“A man fitting the description was spotted on Old Edendale Main Road, carrying a black bag.

The suspect was stopped and searched. In his possession was a Taurus 9 mm Pistol, R1 234,50, drugs with an estimated street value of R10 000 [Mandrax, Zen tablets, capsules, full moon rock and rock pieces] 34 live rounds of ammunition, jewellery [which included 13 watches with the tags still on them, nine rings and one hand chain,” read the report.

Other roleplayers, including Aphiwe Protection Services and Plessislaer detective Lieutenant Colonel Gwala were thanked for their efforts.

ALSO READ | R500 000 worth of drugs seized in Durban

Pietermaritzburg SAPS Spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said the suspect made a brief appearance at court.