Man gets life imprisonment for killing elderly woman during house robbery

Khethukuthula Xulu

The Durban High Court has handed down a life imprisonment sentence to Bhekokwakhe Magubane after he was found guilty of the murder of Premla Moodley (74).

Moodley was killed during a robbery at her home on Sparks Road in Overport, Durban in May 2020.

Police investigations positively placed Magubane and his accomplice, Mandlakayise Gumede at the crime scene where jewellery was also robbed.

According to the police, Magubane was further sentenced to serve another 15 years for the house robbery.

Gumede was acquitted on a charge of murder, however the court found him guilty of house robbery and he was sentenced to an effective 18 years in prison,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Provincial Organised Crime Investigation team

Meanwhile, the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation team also secured hefty jail sentences for a gang of armed robbers who were targeting betting institutions and terrorising communities of uMzinto, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Chartsworth, Umlazi, Amanzimtoti and Kwadukuza.

The accused were convicted on a combined 47 counts of armed robbery which they committed in 2019. Thabiso Gumede (33) was condemned to jail for 70 years, Sifiso Mhlongo (23) was sentenced to 60 years’ imprisonment, Sphamandla Zuma (25) was sentenced to 30 years in prison, Mazwenkosi Mqadi (28) and Jerry Ngcobo (24) will each spend 15 years in prison. Mbuyise Nondi (31) pleaded guilty on three counts of armed robbery which he had committed in uMzinto, Pietermaritzburg and Umlazi, and the court duly sentenced him to 30 years’ imprisonment for the crimes,” said Netshiunda.

The Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi expressed his appreciation on the quality of investigations which presented solid evidence which was convincing enough for the court to deliver hefty sentences to the convicted criminals.

“We applaud the investigating team for the thorough investigations which connected the dots and positively linked the suspects with the crime scenes. We also appreciate the courts for handing down hefty sentences to these brazen criminals”, Mkhwanazi said.