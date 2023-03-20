Man handed heavy sentence for raping, kidnapping and assaulting women

Londiwe Xulu

A 46-year-old man was sentenced to three life terms and 12 years’ imprisonment by Madadeni Regional Court in Newcastle for raping, kidnapping and assaulting three women.

The crimes were committed against women aged 40, 27 and 17, between May and November 2019.

The first case pertained to a woman, who he had asked to assist carry his grocery packets home. The woman agreed since she knew the man.

The court heard that when they got into the man’s house, he locked all the doors and windows and raped her. She managed to escape when the man’s friend came over to smoke drugs with him.

He later raped and assaulted another woman who had walked past his house and asked for some water. He invited the woman in, locked the doors and windows and asked for sex. She refused and he assaulted and raped her.

His daughter came home and, even though she reported this to the daughter, she was ignored. The man made her sleep between him and his daughter, and raped her throughout the night. When she tried to escape, she was severely assaulted and raped again. She then ran away to the neighbour’s house, where he followed her and further assaulted her. She suffered open wounds and lacerations all over her body. The neighbours eventually asked the man to leave the woman alone.

The man again raped another woman, who went to his house for a traditional ceremony. He also raped and kept her overnight.

The woman reported the incident at home and the man was arrested.

In court, regional court prosecutor, Bonginkosi Dan Motha, led the evidence of the complainants as well as DNA evidence linking the man.

Motha further submitted victim impact statements compiled by the women.

Two of them mentioned that they have become drug users, as it allowed them to forget what happened to them and help them to sleep. They also said that they afraid of men and are embarrassed to be around other people.