Man hit by car during freeway robbery

Witness Reporter

A man was killed after being hit by a car on the N2 during a freeway robbery.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, it is believed that the man smashed into rocks that were placed on the N2 where the car was immediately disabled.

When the man climbed out of his car to inspect the damage, an unknown number of suspects jumped out of a nearby bush, robbing him of his belongings. While trying to escape the robbers, the man was struck down by a passing car.

He said the man was declared dead on the scene.

He added that the circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the Cato Manor SAPS who were on scene.