Manhunt for attempted cash in transit heist suspects

Londiwe Xulu

A group of men are on the run after they attempted a cash in transit heist on the R56 between Ixopo and the Umkomaas bridge on Monday morning.

Shaheen Suleiman, of Magma Security and Investigations, said there were about 15 men who were involved in the attempted cash in transit heist and authorities were still searching for them.

“They hijacked a car to block the SBV van but that car was recovered. They also fired several shots at the van but they couldn’t take any cash,” said Suleiman.

He added no one was injured and no arrests have been made.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said the person who reported the case alleged that at around 6.45 am, him and his colleagues were on duty driving on the R56 near Nhlamvini area when unknown suspects who were driving a white vehicle opened fire at them.

“The suspects alighted from their vehicle and continued to open fire. The victims managed to escape,” said Gwala.

A case of attempted robbery in transit was opened at the Ixopo Police Station for investigation.