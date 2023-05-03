Man in court for allegedly killing Howick farmer during a fight

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The man who allegedly killed a 63-year-old man, at a farm on Petrus Stroom Road in Tweedie on Friday morning, appeared in the Howick Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

David Belford (62) has been charged with the murder of his landlord, Crand Miller. It is alleged that two were acquaintances and had a physical altercation.

When police arrived at the scene at the farm, Miller was found lying on his back with bruises to his forehead.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said a post-mortem would provide confirmation of the actual cause of death.

The Witness reported that Midlands EMS spokesperson, Roland Robertson, said that when paramedics arrived on Friday, they found that the farmer had suffered life-threatening injuries.

CPR was initiated, along with advanced life support treatment but, despite all efforts, the farmer was declared dead at the scene.

Belford is expected to be back in court on May 9 for a formal bail application.