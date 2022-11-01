Man in court for drugs worth R800 000

Witness Reporter

A 36-year-old man is expected to appear at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act as well as dealing and being in possession of drugs.

The man was arrested on Monday by the KZN Drug and Firearm Unit that acted on information of a foreign national that was packaging drugs from a flat on Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street in Durban.

KZN police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said the team proceeded to the identified flat and a sting operation was successfully executed.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of the 36-year-old man who was found in possession of two x 1kg packages of crystal meth, twelve large packages of crystal meth weighing 1110grams, cocaine powder weighing 51 grams, 93 ziplock packets of crystal meth weighing 247,9 grams, 27 ziplock packets of cocaine powder weighing 16,1 grams, 1616 ecstasy tablets, 100 glass pipes and two 5 litre containers containing an undetermined liquid,” said Gwala.

She added the recovered drugs are valued at R800 000.