Man jailed for killing Scottsville pensioner

Londiwe Xulu

The man who killed a Scottsville pensioner was on Thursday sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg high court.

Sanele Mbatha (36) had pleaded guilty in terms of a plea agreement to killing Paul Alexander (65) on October 19.

He told the court through his advocate Amanda Hulley that on the day of the incident he was looking for food in bins outside the Checkers supermarket in Scottsville but found nothing.

He said he was hungry and started looking for a house he could break into to steal valuables which he could sell for food and drugs. He then came across Alexander’s house and noticed that no one was there.

He stole a container of petrol and a Ryobi generator that was kept in a shed behind Alexander’s house.

Mbatha said he wheeled the generator out of the premises to the Golden Horse Casino where he hired a meter taxi. He was dropped off in Retief Street where he sold the generator and petrol for R2 000 cash. With the money he paid the meter taxi driver R150 and later gave his mother R500.

He spent the rest on drugs and alcohol with friends. Mbatha added that when he was left with no money, he returned to Alexander’s house in the evening to see if he could steal anything else.

On arrival, he saw Alexander sitting in the dining room talking on his cell phone. His wife, Shan-na Padayachee, was already in bed.

Mbatha took an iron pipe from the kitchen and hit Alexander on the back of his head from behind.

He took his cell phone and went into a bedroom where the wife was sleeping and took three more cell phones that were on the headboard.

She woke up when he was running away. Alexander was taken to hospital where he died six days later as a result of a head injury. Mbatha said he sold the cell phones for R3 600 in Masukwana Street.

The court heard that Mbatha has two previous convictions of theft and two counts of robbery.

He was released on parole after he was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment in 2011 for the two counts of robbery. He was still on parole when he entered Alexander’s house.

In a victim impact statement, Padayachee said the incident would always remain a shock to her.