Man jumps off building to evade police

By Witness Reporter

A man tried to evade police by jumping off a building in Oakwood, in Durban, after attempting to steal copper pipes from a church bell tower.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, the man (39) was injured after taking the plunge.

“Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) were dispatched to a church in Oakwood on Sunday afternoon after receiving a call for assistance. On arrival, reaction officers discovered a man lying on the ground. He sustained a fracture to his left leg and right ankle.

ALSO READ | Nanny, child (4) narrowly escape injury after truck ploughs into home

According to a caretaker of the church, the man was in the process of stealing metal sheeting and copper pipes from the bell tower of the church. The thief climbed down the tower and jumped off the roof in an attempt to flee, after he realised he was being monitored by the caretaker.

ALSO READ | KZN prison escapee rearrested

Balram said the injured man was transported to hospital by police.