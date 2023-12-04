Man killed in drive-by shooting in Chatsworth

By Witness Reporter

A man was shot dead in an alleged drive-by shooting in Chatsworth, Durban, on Sunday evening.

ALS Paramedics, who were at the scene of a drive-by shooting in Chatsworth, reported that one person was killed.

“Just after 3,15pm, ALS Paramedics responded to Lenny Naidoo Drive near Havenside Drive in Chatsworth for a shooting incident,” said ALS Paramedics.

ALSO READ | Shooting in Bluff leaves one injured

They added that on arrival, SAPS were already in attendance.

On arrival, paramedics assessed a male who was the driver of a vehicle who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and had unfortunately died as a result of his injuries. READ MORE ‘No-go area’ councillors must face criminal charges

“The man believed to be in his forties was declared deceased on the scene,” said ALS Paramedics.

ALSO READ | Man accused of shooting cashier gets bail

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown however, SAPS will be investigating further.