Man killed in drive-by shooting in Durban

Witness Reporter

A man in his 30s was killed in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night in Cato Manor, Durban.

Emer-G-Med paramedics said they responded to the scene of a shooting incident on Harry Gwala Road and found a black Volkswagen Polo with multiple bullet holes.

A male aged approximately 30 years old, was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

The South African Police Services were on the scene and will be conducting the investigation.