Man killed in drive-by shooting in Durban

A man in his 30s was killed in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night in Cato Manor, Durban.
ALSO READ | Bheki Cele to visit family of slain Port Edward cop
Emer-G-Med paramedics said they responded to the scene of a shooting incident on Harry Gwala Road and found a black Volkswagen Polo with multiple bullet holes.
A male aged approximately 30 years old, was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.
The South African Police Services were on the scene and will be conducting the investigation.