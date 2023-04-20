Man killed in drive-by shooting in Durban

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Another life has been claimed in an alleged drive-by shooting in Durban.

A man in his 40s has been killed in the shooting incident on the M7 after Main Road in Durban on Thursday morning.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services said it arrived on the scene to find the man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

It is believed that a single vehicle was involved in the shooting incident before overturning across the centre island and coming to rest on its side.

A male believed to be in his forties was found inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was assessed by paramedics however he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.

Events leading up to the incident are unknown however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.