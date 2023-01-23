Man killed in drive-by shooting in Durban

Khethukuthula Xulu

One person has been killed in a drive-by shooting incident on Sydney Road near Blake Road in Umbilo, Durban, on Monday morning.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services said they arrived on the scene to find various security companies already on the scene and a man in his 40s lying next to his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

“He was assessed by advanced life support paramedics however he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

Events leading up to the shooting are unknown. SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.