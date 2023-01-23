News

News

Khethukuthula Xulu
1 minute read
23 Jan 2023
10:15

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Durban

Khethukuthula Xulu

A man in his 40s was found lying next to his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

gun shooting

One person has been killed in a drive-by shooting incident on Sydney Road near Blake Road in Umbilo, Durban, on Monday morning.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services said they arrived on the scene to find various security companies already on the scene and a man in his 40s lying next to his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

ALSO READ | Four killed in KZN South Coast drive-by shooting

“He was assessed by advanced life support paramedics however he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

Events leading up to the shooting are unknown. SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.

Read more on these topics