Man killed in Pietermaritzburg

Witness Reporter

A man was shot dead outside a business premises on Greyling Street in the Pietermaritzburg Central Business District on Thursday.

Netcare 911, the police, its Mounted Unit and Crime Intelligence were on scene.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

Reports allege that an armed adult man approached another adult man subcontractor standing at the gate of a business premises and an argument broke out.

“The armed man produced a 9mm handgun and opened fire on the subcontractor,” said Herbst.

He added that circumstances leading up to the scene will be investigated by the Pietermaritzburg Police Station.