Man killed in shooting in Tongaat

By Witness Reporter

A man was killed in a hail of bullets in Magwaveni in Tongaat, KZN, on Sunday night.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, they had received the call alerting them to the incident at 10:12 pm.

On arrival, reaction officers discovered the Tongaat SAPS in attendance. The victim was lying on the ground next to a house. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds from a high calibre rifle and died prior to the arrival of first responders.

“According to the public, the deceased is a resident of Hambanathi, KZN. He was allegedly visiting his uncle when the shooting occurred,” said Balram.

ALSO READ | Weekend traffic blitz nets woman five times over legal alcohol limit

He added that the motive for the murder has not been established at this stage.