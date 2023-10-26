Man linked to murder of NIU cop killed in shootout with police

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The KwaZulu-Natal Hawks confirmed that a known criminal linked to the murder of a National Intervention Unit (NIU) member, in Ntuzuma, was shot dead in Durban last week.

The NIU member, Warrant Officer Sthembiso Mazibuko, was shot and killed in a shootout with suspects at a house in Ntuzuma C Section on Tuesday last week.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, confirmed that the suspect was shot dead during the shootout with police at Inanda on Tuesday, October 24.

“One firearm with live rounds of ammunition was found in his possession. A case of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition and inquest was reported at Inanda police station,” said Mhlongo.

When Mazibuko was killed, four people who were in the house, two men and two women were also killed.

Another police officer also suffered gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention.

Of the suspects who were shot dead, one of them was on the police’s list of most wanted suspects in connection with at least 12 murders which he allegedly committed from the month of September 2023 to date in the Durban North areas. Some of his victims were members of the Community Policing Forum.

Mazibiko was buried on Sunday, October 22.