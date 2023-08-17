Man mauled to death by lions at Gauteng game reserve

By Londiwe Xulu

It has been confirmed that the graphic pictures of a human body that was allegedly mauled by a lion circulating on social media were not taken on the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The Witness recently reported that truck drivers who travel along the N2 in the northern KZN were scared after they received various messages warning them that the pictures were taken along the N2.

Dinokeng Game Reserve in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, confirmed to The Witness that the pictures were taken at their game reserve.

The game reserve said the body has been identified as Johannes Matshe (30) who was an employee of a landowner.

Hartogh Streicher, the game reserve’s spokesperson, said Matshe was attacked and killed by three lions while attempting to navigate the reserve on foot on Sunday night.

Streicher said the incident came to light when the vigilant reserve fencing team stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Monday morning.

“The Operations Manager responded promptly, confirming the unfortunate loss of life. The South African Police Service was notified immediately and acted swiftly, commencing an ongoing investigation,” said Streicher.

He added the Dinokeng Game Enterprises, who owns the wildlife of Dinokeng Game Reserve which is a separate company Chaired by Michael Daymond have confirmed that they have applied for a permit to euthanise the three Lions from the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Environment.

He said the fate of the lions was taken after considering the emotional tragedy suffered by the family, friends and landowners, the game reserve’s Environmental Development Plan, the game reserve’s lion management plan and other factors.

“This incident underscores the need for both visitors and landowners to exercise caution when interacting with the reserve’s wildlife. By respecting the rules and adopting responsible behavior, we can ensure a safer environment for all.”

“Walking within the DGR during the night, or at any time, is strictly forbidden in accordance with reserve regulations,” said Streicher.