Man nabbed for stabbing of elderly Northdale woman

Witness Reporter

A man who allegedly stabbed an 86-year-old Northdale woman numerous times in December was apprehended by Mi7 reaction officers.

Mi7 national group said they received information regarding the whereabouts of a suspect allegedly linked to the attempted murder and house robbery of an elderly woman in the Northdale area, which occurred in December last year.

“Mi7 reaction officers, including the strategic threat response unit, were dispatched to the location and began a widespread search of the area. After some time, a man matching the description of the suspect was spotted.

“After monitoring him for some time, Mi7 reaction officers strategically cordoned off the area and swooped in, successfully apprehending the suspect. The complainant positively identified the suspect thereafter,” Mi7 said in a statement.

They added that once the police arrived, and upon questioning, the suspect admitted to the crime and was taken into police custody. In December, The Witness reported that an 86-year-old Northdale woman was hospitalised after being stabbed multiple times in a botched robbery.

Mi7 national group’s emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene and found that the woman sustained eight stab wounds to her arms and legs and had lost a lot of blood. Mi7 medics worked quickly to stabilise the woman, who was rushed to hospital thereafter.

According to the report, the woman was allegedly attacked by suspects parading as grasscutters. The suspects were let into the premises to tend to the yard work when they allegedly forced their way into the house, attacked and robbed the woman, and made off on foot with a number of stolen items.

Since the incident, Mi7 launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter in an effort to locate the suspects. After just over a month, those efforts have now resulted in the arrest of one of the alleged suspects involved.

Further investigations are continuing to find his accomplice.