Man out on bail after alleged illegal power reconnection

By Chris Ndaliso

It took a while for the long arm of the law to catch up with an electrician who was caught on camera allegedly breaking into one of Msunduzi’s substations in March 2020.

Siyabonga Ngubane (32) was arrested this month.

The circumstances of his arrest were not immediately clear but he appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday last week and was granted bail of R10 000.

KZN National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said Ngubane was charged with tampering, damaging or destroying essential infrastructure and making illegal connections.

Following a bail application he was granted bail of R10 000 and the matter was remanded to January 24.

Ngubane was caught on one of the SafeCity cameras, allegedly breaking into the Timber Street electric substation and illegally reconnecting a power supply that had been disconnected by the municipality.

According to court papers, he was linked to the crime by the footage and the vehicle he was driving.

In an affidavit filed in his bid for bail, Ngubane said he shares a home with his sickly grandmother, who is on chronic medication. He also has two children, aged six and 11, and has been employed by a local company as an electrician with a monthly salary of R22 000.

I submit that [the] proposed plea to the charges is one of not guilty and I elect to disclose the full basis of my defence later before a trial court. I am aware that these proceedings are to establish if I am a suitable candidate for bail or whether I must be detained pending the finalisation of my prosecution.

“I submit that the interest of justice does not demand that I be further detained awaiting the outcome of my prosecution. It has been explained to me that I am not obliged to deal with the merits of the matter against me because anything that I say in these proceedings can be used against me in a subsequent trial.

“It is, however, important for me to state that I deny the allegations against me. I will elaborate on this, as I said before, in my trial,” reads the affidavit.

He submitted that he was not a flight risk did not have a passport, and had no intention of interfering with the state witnesses if bail were granted.

Safe City general manager, Lucas Holtzhausen, would not be drawn to comment on the matter.

He referred The Witness to the city’s spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize. Mkhize said the municipality welcomed Ngubane’s arrest and hoped that justice would be served.

He was allegedly involved in the vandalism of infrastructure and theft of electricity by performing illegal reconnections for consumers that the municipality had disconnected. The arrest attests to the efficiency of the security measures that the municipality has put in place to aggressively deal with theft and vandalism of the infrastructure.

She said an investigation was conducted by the city’s team following a number of illegal reconnections that were discovered within the substation.

The team is also following up on five other cases that were opened for crimes relating to infrastructure theft and vandalism.

“The municipality would like to see an increase in prosecution of these perpetrators as millions of rands are lost annually due to theft and vandalism of the city’s infrastructure. We are appealing to the community to report suspicious acts related to electricity and cable theft, tampering, and the bypassing of meters. Our teams have discovered and removed many illegal connections and reconnections as part of operation Qoqimali. These are being investigated and we hope to see more prosecutions for such crimes,” she said.

The business sector said electricity theft was so bad in Msunduzi that their bulk purchases exceeded their billed revenue from electricity.

Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business chief executive, Melanie Veness, said they were making “ever-escalating” gross trading losses.

“The people who are paying for electricity are expected to cover these losses and bear the brunt of poor maintenance as a result of the municipality’s failure to manage the losses appropriately.

In fact, if electricity theft was effectively dealt with at the local municipal level, there would probably be no need for national load shedding, that’s the magnitude of the problem.

“Illegal connections and tampering negatively impact our economy and us all and it is about time that those involved in this criminal activity are prosecuted and face the full might of the law so that others are discouraged from doing the same,” she said.