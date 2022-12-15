Man riddled with bullets on N3 in Durban

Khethukuthula Xulu

A man has been killed in a drive by shooting on the N3 near the Sherwood area in Durban.

Emergency services, Emer-G-Med paramedics, together with ALS paramedics responded to the scene of the shooting incident and found a Mercedes Benz peppered with high calibre bullet holes.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle a male believed to be approximately 40 years of age was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

The South African Police Services were in attendance and will investigate further.