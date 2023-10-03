Man sentenced to 15 years for cable theft

By Witness Reporter

The Ezakheni Regional Court has convicted and sentenced a 32-year-old man to 15 years of direct imprisonment for the possession of stolen copper cable.

Bongani Mbatha was apprehended in September of last year during an operation between members of the Hawks from Newcastle Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Ladysmith Crime Prevention units.

Acting on information received about a suspect in possession of stolen copper, officers conducted a search of a property. They discovered copper cable worth approximately R550 000. Officials from Transnet subsequently verified the material as their property.

Initially appearing in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court, where his bail application was successfully opposed, Mbatha’s case was later moved to the Ezakheni Regional Court for trial. The judgement was delivered on Monday, culminating in the 15-year sentence.

Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona, the KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial head, welcomed the sentence.

“This sentence will serve as a deterrence to those who are involved in the damage of essential infrastructure,” he said.

He applauded the teams involved for their commendable work.

The sentencing comes amid rising concerns over the theft and damage to essential infrastructure.