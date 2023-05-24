Man sentenced to 20 years for attempted cash-in-transit heist

By Nosipho Gumede

A man was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for an attempted cash in transit heist, which happened in Tongaat in December 2020.

Sicelo Zindela (49) was sentenced at the Verulam Regional Court on Tuesday.

According to Hawks’ Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, on December 10, 2020, security guards were reloading cash in the ATM at one of the supermarkets when they were accosted by Zindela and his accomplices.

“They tried to grab a cash box and a shootout ensued. The accused fled the scene on foot and one of [his accomplices] was fatally wounded.

Zindela was apprehended by an off-duty police official and he was found in possession of unlicensed firearm.

He added that a case of an attempted cash-in-transit heist was reported at Tongaat police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation for intensive investigation.

Mhlongo said Zindela’s bail was successfully opposed and he was remanded in custody until his sentencing.

Sentencing

“He was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for an attempted cash in transit heist, 10 years for the murder of his accomplice, three years’ imprisonment for possession of an unlicensed firearm and 5 years for attempted murder,” said Mhlongo.

He added that the count of the attempted cash-in-transit heist will run concurrently with the count of murder. The count of possession of unlicensed firearm will also run concurrent with count of attempted murder. This means that Zindela will serve a total of 20 years imprisonment.