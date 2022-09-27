Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

Witness Reporter

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment and a further 15 years for murder and carjacking.

According to a statement released by Lieutanant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, Jabulani Cebolenkosi Mfanafuthi Mpungose (31) was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Dumsani Mfanafuthi Nxumalo (53) and 15 years for carjacking.

“On July 3, 2021, the body of Nxumalo was discovered by farm workers at Kranskop with gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that the deceased was reported missing at Kranskop SAPS the previous day. A case of murder was opened for investigation,” said Gwala.

She added that the 31-year-old accused was tracked down and found at the Tongaat Police Station where he was being detained for reckless and negligent driving as well as for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“When he was interviewed, he confessed to the hijacking and killing of the 53-year-old man at Kranskop,” said Gwala.

Mpungose was convicted and sentenced after the court heard how he killed the man before he stole his bakkie and fled to Tongaat.

She said his accomplices are still being sought by police.