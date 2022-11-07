Man seriously injured after quad bike crash

Witness Reporter

A man was rushed to hospital after his quad bike rolled over in the South Coast on Sunday.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the man lost control of his quad bike, causing it to roll.

The man was thrown from the bike and found six metres down a steep embankment. His biking partner, who was with him at the time, managed to alert EMS.

He said they found the man in severe pain with suspected spinal injuries.

Herbst added that the man was treated for his injuries by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner and was transported to hospital for further care.