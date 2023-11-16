Man shot dead in alleged robbery

By Witness Reporter

One person was shot and killed on Wednesday night in an alleged robbery in Verulam.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram, reaction officers were on the scene on Wednesday night and found a man (26) shot in Trenance Park.

“Reaction Unit South Africa received a call for assistance at approximately 9pm. Reaction officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered the man on the road.

“According to residents, they heard two gunshots and upon investigation discovered the man’s lifeless body. His cellphone and wallet were missing,” said Balram.

A case of murder is being investigated by the SAPS.