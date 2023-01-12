Man shot and wounded in robbery

Akheel Sewsunker

A Richie Road resident was shot in the leg in an armed robbery on Tuesday night.

The robber made off with the victim’s cell phone.

It is believed the couple, from Pelham in Pietermaritzburg, were entering their home at around 9 pm when they noticed an unknown male outside.

The intruder produced a firearm, and the wife ran inside.

However, the robber shot the husband in his right leg and made off with his cell phone, which he took from the man after wounding him.

ALSO READ | Shop owner’s son shot in Pelham armed robbery

Renee Veenstra, the spokesperson from AET Security, said they dispatched a unit in response to a message on one of the community groups in the area that a house break-in was in progress in the Pelham area.

The victim had been accosted by a single suspect. We then called for an ambulance, which arrived promptly to treat the wounded victim.

According to the SAPS spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, no arrests have been made.

A case of attempted murder and house robbery has been opened by the Alexandra Road SAPS and the matter is still under investigation.

Gwala could not confirm if the suspect was linked to the syndicate that is targeting students.