Man shot dead in his house at Hazelmere outside Durban

Witness Reporter

A man in his 40s was shot multiple times while his son hid in his room at their home in Hazelmere outside Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning.

Prem Balram of the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said the man was found dead in one of the bedrooms with multiple gunshot wounds.

Balram said the man’s 12-year-old son was in the house at the time of shooting but was not injured.

“It was established that the child was in his bedroom at around 1 am when he heard his father screaming for a person to identify themself before a shot was fired.

“He thereafter heard his dad crying for help before several more shots were fired. The boy hid in his room and made telephonic contact to his mother, who lives in Umlazi,” said Balram.

Balram said the mother asked the boy to remain in his room while she made arrangements to be transported to Hazelmere.

“Several hours passed and the mother failed to secure transportation. She then contacted a friend of the deceased and informed him that she was unable to acquire transportation to the area. He proceeded to the residence and entered through an unlocked garage door.

“He discovered the bullet riddled body of his friend in one of the bedrooms while his son was found hiding in his room,” said Balram.

He added the motive for the murder was still unknown.

Police were yet to comment.