Man shot dead in his Oribi home

Lethiwe Makhanya

A 35-year-old man was murdered in Oribi, Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday night.

Sandile Mvelase was shot and killed at his house on Sunday night by unknown people.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the incident happened just before 11 pm.

He said that Mvelase was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The motive for his killing is still not known at this stage. The deceased was found with five gunshot wounds, in the chest, head, neck and shoulder.

“No witnesses were found at the scene. Police are investigating a case of murder and no one has been arrested,” said Gwala.