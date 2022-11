Lethiwe Makhanya

Imbali residents are questioning their safety following the shooting of two people in Imbali Unit 1, Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday.

The incident took place on the corner of Mthombothi and Mdumbu roads just before 7 pm.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said it is alleged that Thulasizwe Mncibi (29) was walking on the road when he was shot dead, another man (whose name is known to The Witness ) was also shot but survived. Mncibi was shot in the head and died upon arrival at hospital.

It is alleged that the man who survived was driving his car, that is operating as an e-hailing [car] with two other people in the car. He saw someone who he alleged he had transported the previous day and stopped the car. He got out of the car and went to speak to him

He said as they were in conversation, the suspect walked towards them carrying a gun. “He [suspect] greeted the survivor and walked past.

The deceased was walking behind the suspect. Shortly after the suspect passed the survivor, gun shots went off.

“He then realised that he had been shot and went for cover. The suspects then ran way.” Gwala said as the car occupants were helping the injured man, the suspects returned and jumped in the car and drove off.

Police are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and car hijacking. No one has been arrested

Residents who spoke to Weekend Witness said they no longer feel safe because of regular shootings in the area. One resident who asked not to be named said: “How can you just shoot on the road before 7pm? This thing is getting out of hand.”

Ndumiso Memela said the whole of Imbali needs special attention from the police. “We hear gunshots every day and you ask yourself, where are people getting these guns and why are they not arrested?”