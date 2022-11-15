News

Man shot dead on Umhlanga Pier

Umhlanga shooting pic
A man was shot on the Umhlanga Pier on Tuesday morning. Photo: Supplied.

A man was shot dead on the Umhlanga Beach Whale Bone Pier in Umhlanga Rocks, Durban, on Tuesday morning.

SAPS and Netcare 911 were on scene.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, reports allege that an altercation had broken out between two men.

“One of the men shot the victim in the stomach with a 9mm firearm.

“When we arrived, the man had gone into cardiac arrest,” said Herbst.

The man was declared dead on scene.

He added that the circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the Durban North SAPS who were on scene.

