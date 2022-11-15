Man shot dead outside Pietermaritzburg shop

Nosipho Gumede

A 47-year-old man was shot dead outside his shop on Peter Kerchoff Street, Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday morning.

Crowds of people gathered around the shop in shock, questioning the series of events that took place outside the shop.

The police were also at the scene.

Speaking to The Witness, a representative of The Indigenous People of Biafra, Frank Enoch, said they received the news on a Nigerian business association WhatsApp group.

He said eye witnesses said an unknown number of men walked past the shop while the owner was opening shop.

They shot him and continued walking down the street. We think they must have parked somewhere down the road. We do not know the motive of the shooting or who is behind it, however, we are hoping that the cameras outside the shop will help shed some light.

He added the dead man’s manager was too traumatised and distraught to speak to The Witness.

He was seen sitting on the curb, outside the shop, weeping.

Enoch said they were waiting for the person who installed the cameras to assist in showing them what happened because the cameras have a unique code which they do not know.

He described the dead man as a simple man, who never looked for trouble.

“He holds a chieftaincy position in Biafra, and a man who holds such a position is of high caliber, therefore we do not believe that he might have had enemies, or beef with anyone,” said Enoch.

He added that the family of the dead man had not yet been notified about the incident.

Police are yet to comment.