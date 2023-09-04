Man shot dead while driving with his family

By Witness Reporter

A man, who was driving with his partner and their baby, was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on King Shaka Street in Stanger, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the family’s routine drive through town turned into a nightmare when another car pulled up alongside their car and unleashed a hail of bullets, forcing the family’s vehicle to collide with parked cars on the opposite side of the road.

“Tragically, the husband, who was behind the wheel, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The wife, on the other hand, endured multiple gunshot wounds and was in a serious condition.”

IPSS said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital. The couple’s baby was unharmed.

IPSS said the police were also at the scene and are investigating the matter.