Man shot in alleged robbery in Bellair, Durban

Khethukuthula Xulu

A man in his 50s has been shot on his leg during an apparent robbery on Sarnia Road near Woodlands Avenue in the Bellair area on Wednesday evening.

ALS Paramedics said they were called to assist round 9:30pm and found SAPS, multiple security companies and the local CPF on scene.

Paramedics were taken to a man in his fifties who had been shot in his lower leg. He was stabilised on scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported through to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.

It was alleged that there was an armed robbery taking place at a restaurant and while the suspects were fleeing they opened fire injuring the man.