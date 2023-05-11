Man shot in Durban

By Witness Reporter

A man was shot and killed in Glenwood, Durban, near St Augustine’s Hospital on Thursday.

ALS Paramedics were called to the scene on JB Marks Road and found a man in his 30s lying lifeless on the road.

Just before 11:30am today ALS together with Netcare911 responded to a shooting in the Berea area…on arrival paramedics found a male believed to be in his 30s, who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and unfortunately, there was nothing more that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on scene.

JB Marks Road was cordoned off while police started the investigation process. Events leading up to the shooting are still unknown.

SAPS have been contacted for further details.