Man shot, robbed at a hotel in Umhlanga

By Witness Reporter

A man is in hospital fighting for his life after he was shot and robbed while at a hotel in the Umhlanga area late on Tuesday night.

Marshall Security said they were alerted of a shooting incident that had occurred at a well-known hotel in the Umhlanga area just before 11 pm.

Multiple Armed Response Officers along with Netcare911 paramedics responded.

Marshall Security said reports from the scene indicate that an unknown man was shot and robbed of his firearm as well as other unconfirmed items.

He was in a critical condition and was taken to the hospital.

Circumstances leading to the shooting are currently unknown but the matter is being investigated further by Durban North SAPS.