Man stabbed multiple times during fight in Durban

Witness Reporter

A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed during a fight in Durban on Sunday morning.

Emer-G-Med paramedics together with Netcare911 responded to the assault on Windermere Road just after midnight.

“On arrival at the scene a male patient was found with multiple stab wounds and in a state of cardiac arrest. Advanced life support CPR resuscitation efforts were successful and the man was rushed to a nearby hospital for further definitive care,” said Emer-G-Med paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

Van Reenen said the facts surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Services investigation.