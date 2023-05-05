Man stabbed to death during house robbery in Pietermaritzburg

By Shorné Bennie

One person has been killed during a house robbery on Friday afternoon in the suburb of Bombay Heights.

It is alleged that three unknown men stormed onto the property and demanded money from the domestic worker and the caregiver of two toddlers.

When they fought back the robbers began pulling at one of the two toddlers. The caregiver fought back and the men began stabbing him.

The scene is still active with multiple members of Saps on scene.

*This is a developing story.