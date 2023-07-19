Man stabbed to death whilst waiting for transport in Umhlanga

By Nompilo Kunene

A man in his 20s was stabbed to death whilst waiting for his transport on the N2 near the Umhlanga Bridge in Umhlanga, KwaZulu Natal, on Tuesday night.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene just before 8 pm to find a man lying on the pavement, surrounded by a number of his relatives.

“Medics found that he had already succumbed to the stab wound to his chest. Nothing more could be done for him, and he was declared dead.”

Meiring said the exact details surrounding this incident are unknown but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.